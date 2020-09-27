Another Warm Day In Store But Our Cold Front Is Closing In!

Cloudy skies start our Sunday with sunshine returning in the afternoon. Temperatures warm rapidly into the low 90s during the afternoon before a nice cold front arrives during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. This will bring us morning lows in the low 60′s to start your Monday with a few spotty showers from the front. After it moves out, highs will only be in the mid 70s for Monday.

However, another warmup is in store for us during the middle of the week, but then another cold front moves in to bring them back down. Needless to say, get ready for a roller coaster of temperatures heading through next week, all while staying dry with sunny skies and low humidity!

