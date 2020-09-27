Advertisement

Domestic violence call at Fort Hood closes portion of Wainwright housing

Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A portion of the Fort Hood Wainwright housing area was closed Sunday morning as a result of an alleged “domestic violence” call.

This information was posted on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page, stating that, “Fort Hood Military Police and Department of Emergency Services closed a portion of the Wainwright housing area when they responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning near Club Hood.”

The Facebook post continues saying that “peaceful resolution due to the coordinated actions of law enforcement and the Soldier’s chain of command” and that the Soldier and his family are receiving “help and resources” needed.

