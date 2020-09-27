Advertisement

Ebner dominates in Aranda debut as Baylor tops Kansas 47-14

Dave Aranda
Dave Aranda(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - Trestan Ebner returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards before going 83 yards for another touchdown on a free kick after a safety, and Baylor gave new coach Dave Aranda a win in his long-awaited debut, beating Kansas 47-14.

Ebner had two more TDs as the Bears won their latest opener in 56 years after two non-conference games were called off for COVID-19 reasons.

Aranda was the defensive coordinator for LSU’s national title team last season. The Jayhawks lost their 50th consecutive true Big 12 road game in the conference opener for both teams.

