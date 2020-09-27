Killeen: Car wash held for family of teen killed

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A local organization hosted a car wash fundraiser Sunday for the family of Jervontrae Robinson, who was shot at his home on September 14.

Robinson was home alone in the house with another juvenile at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Since his death, Brothers Against Community Crime have raised money for his family and funeral expenses through the car wash.

Visitors came to Bobby B’s Soul Food in Killeen to make donations.

Organizers like Bryan King say it’s important to support the family in grief and to speak out against gun violence in Killeen.

“We need to understand that everything is not resolved by gun violence or taking another life,” he said.

“We’re not God, so we shouldn’t be God. So, we’re taking the streets back, one way or another. The car wash is for them to see that the community is behind them."

14-year-old Jevontrae Robinson was shot and killed on September 14th. (Courtesy Photo)

