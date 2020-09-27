Advertisement

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Kids volunteering to paint over graffiti in a ravine in Copperas Cove.
Kids volunteering to paint over graffiti in a ravine in Copperas Cove.(Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove officials say they are seeing more instances of graffiti in the city as a side effect of the pandemic since many leisure activities have been closed.

Several children who are titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program spent their Saturday painting over some of that graffiti at the ravine at the intersection of Phyliss Drive and Randa Street.

The clean-up project was done in partnership with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. It is one of the many projects the royalty have done in collaboration with KCCB, according to director Roxanne Flores-Achmad.

“The royalty are exceptional volunteers who are always providing service and making a difference in the community,” Flores-Achmad said. “It was a great day of service, beautification and growing our community partnership with the royalty.”

The Copperas Cove Public Works Department tracks graffiti in the ravines. After Saturday’s efforts to cover the vandalism, it will be able to assess how frequently the area is vandalized.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Terrill said she was inspired to organize the protest because of a grand jury refusing to indict the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Our Town

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

News

Full Interview: Ken Starr on RBG's passing and the future of the SCOTUS

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT

News

Ken Starr on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Latest News

News

Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Local deputies arrested six Central Texas men in a six-hour prostitution sting.

News

Police: Local man found dead after report of suicide was murdered

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Police were investigating a murder Friday after officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide found a local man dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

News

Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.

News

Local Democrats, Republicans wage billboard battle, and it’s getting noticed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
The heated race for the White House is playing out in a billboard battle in one Central Texas county that’s getting national attention.

News

Battle of the billboards in Central Texas town

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.