Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove officials say they are seeing more instances of graffiti in the city as a side effect of the pandemic since many leisure activities have been closed.

Several children who are titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program spent their Saturday painting over some of that graffiti at the ravine at the intersection of Phyliss Drive and Randa Street.

The clean-up project was done in partnership with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. It is one of the many projects the royalty have done in collaboration with KCCB, according to director Roxanne Flores-Achmad.

“The royalty are exceptional volunteers who are always providing service and making a difference in the community,” Flores-Achmad said. “It was a great day of service, beautification and growing our community partnership with the royalty.”

The Copperas Cove Public Works Department tracks graffiti in the ravines. After Saturday’s efforts to cover the vandalism, it will be able to assess how frequently the area is vandalized.

