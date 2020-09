WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Carolina Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16 on Sunday to earn former Baylor football coach Matt Rhule his first win as an NFL head coach.

The win snapped Carolina’s 10-game losing streak and moved them from the bottom of the NFC standings. The Panthers are now ahead of the 0-3 Falcons.

