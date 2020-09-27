Ridgewood Country Club member wins the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Longtime Ridgewood Country Club member, John Derrick, won the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur by one shot in extremely blustery conditions on Sunday.

With winds in the 25-30 mph range – by far the windiest day of the 54-hole championship – Derrick held things together with two birdies, four bogeys and 12 hard-fought pars.

“Today, the tough wind conditions really helped me,” said Derrick, who also won the 2019 Sunnehanna Senior Invitational and was runner-up at the 2010 TGA Mid-Amateur Match Play. “It swirls around here and it’s confusing. Some of the guys who haven’t played around here had a disadvantage because they didn’t know what the wind was going to do. I definitely think I had a big advantage.”

His final round 2-over-par gave him a three-day total of 7-over 217, one stroke better than Southlake’s Mike Lohner.

Ridgewood Head Professional Jimmy Cunningham, along with scores of friends and club members, crowded around the 18th green to watch Derrick cap off the major championship victory.

“It’s always fantastic to have one of your members compete in one of these prestigious events, let alone win it,” Cunningham said. “John is a dedicated player who practices a lot, and this week he showed why he’s such a strong competitor. I know it means a lot to him, but it also means a lot to me and the membership. We’re all so proud of him.”

