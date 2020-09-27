Advertisement

Overnight robbery, burglaries keep local police busy

Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants in Waco which have tactics suspects used in similar crimes in Temple.
Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants in Waco which have tactics suspects used in similar crimes in Temple.(MGN image)
By STAFF
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants and say the tactics employed by the suspects resemble those in similar crimes in Temple.

A Popeye’s Chicken located at 420 N Valley Mills Dr. and a Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 1030 N Valley Mills Dr. in Waco were the targets of individuals “with the intent of stealing,” police say.

The police report did not indicate whether cash was stolen.

Police said the suspects “broke out the glass front doors of the business" and made a connection to similar crimes which happened at the same stores in Temple.

Another robbery occurred at 8:35pm Saturday night at 1402 N 34th Street in Waco.

The report didn’t mention a specific store in the group of stores, including a Discount Smoke shop and Family Dollar.

Police said the suspect entered the store dressed in all black with a black mask and “demanded money while pointing a gun at the clerk, and then quickly fled the store.”

Cash was taken from the store as a result of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: authorities are searching for a 76 year-old female with cognitive impairment

Updated: moments ago
|
By STAFF
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issue a Silver Alert and are searching for Joann Johnson Jones, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

News

Domestic violence call at Fort Hood closes portion of Wainwright housing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A portion of the Fort Hood Wainwright housing area was closed Sunday morning as a result of a “domestic violence” call.

News

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Updated: 15 hours ago
Copperas Cove officials say they are seeing more instances of graffiti in the city as a side effect of the pandemic since many leisure activities have been closed.

News

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Terrill said she was inspired to organize the protest because of a grand jury refusing to indict the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Our Town

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

News

Full Interview: Ken Starr on RBG's passing and the future of the SCOTUS

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT

News

Ken Starr on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon