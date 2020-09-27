Overnight robbery, burglaries keep local police busy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants and say the tactics employed by the suspects resemble those in similar crimes in Temple.

A Popeye’s Chicken located at 420 N Valley Mills Dr. and a Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 1030 N Valley Mills Dr. in Waco were the targets of individuals “with the intent of stealing,” police say.

The police report did not indicate whether cash was stolen.

Police said the suspects “broke out the glass front doors of the business" and made a connection to similar crimes which happened at the same stores in Temple.

Another robbery occurred at 8:35pm Saturday night at 1402 N 34th Street in Waco.

The report didn’t mention a specific store in the group of stores, including a Discount Smoke shop and Family Dollar.

Police said the suspect entered the store dressed in all black with a black mask and “demanded money while pointing a gun at the clerk, and then quickly fled the store.”

Cash was taken from the store as a result of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

