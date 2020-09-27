Advertisement

Shooting at area nightclub sends male victim to hospital

A shooting was reported at Club Heavy Dance & Night Club located at 806 East French Ave at 2 am Sunday morning.
By STAFF
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers responded to a shooting at Club Heavy Dance & Night Club located at 806 East French Ave at 2 am Sunday morning.

Temple Police spokesman, Cody Weems says police discovered a male victim who was shot. The man was later transported to the hospital.

Information about his condition was not available.

