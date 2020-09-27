SILVER ALERT: authorities are searching for a 76 year-old female with cognitive impairment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issue a Silver Alert and are searching for Joann Johnson Jones, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Ms. Jones is described as a 76 year-old white female, her height is 5′ 6″, weight 175 pounds. She has white hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a nightgown.

She was last seen Sunday 09/27/2020 at 5:00 AM in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas. She is driving a silver, 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

If you have information regarding this missing person, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.