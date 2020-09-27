Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: authorities are searching for a 76 year-old female with cognitive impairment

Harris County Sheriff's Department issue a Silver Alert for Joann Johnson Jones.
Harris County Sheriff's Department issue a Silver Alert for Joann Johnson Jones.((Harris County Sheriff's Dept.))
By STAFF
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issue a Silver Alert and are searching for Joann Johnson Jones, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Ms. Jones is described as a 76 year-old white female, her height is 5′ 6″, weight 175 pounds. She has white hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a nightgown.

She was last seen Sunday 09/27/2020 at 5:00 AM in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas. She is driving a silver, 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

If you have information regarding this missing person, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overnight robbery, burglaries keep local police busy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STAFF
Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants in Waco which have tactics suspects used in similar crimes in Temple.

News

Domestic violence call at Fort Hood closes portion of Wainwright housing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A portion of the Fort Hood Wainwright housing area was closed Sunday morning as a result of a “domestic violence” call.

News

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Updated: 17 hours ago
Copperas Cove officials say they are seeing more instances of graffiti in the city as a side effect of the pandemic since many leisure activities have been closed.

News

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Terrill said she was inspired to organize the protest because of a grand jury refusing to indict the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Our Town

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

News

Full Interview: Ken Starr on RBG's passing and the future of the SCOTUS

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT

News

Ken Starr on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon