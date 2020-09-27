Advertisement

Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

A student stands at Fountain Mall holding a sign as part of a Black Lives Matter protest.
A student stands at Fountain Mall holding a sign as part of a Black Lives Matter protest.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About 50 students gathered on Baylor University’s campus for a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement Saturday.

The organizer of the protest, freshman Rebecca Terrill, said she organized the protest in a day using social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to gather participants.

The group stood around Fountain Mall on Baylor’s campus for four hours. They held signs with various messages such as “say her name.”

Terrill said she was inspired to organize the protest because of a grand jury refusing to indict the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defense. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

“As a Christian, I believe that all lives will not matter until Black lives matter and we are going to fight until there is no oppression for Black lives,” Terrill said.

Late afternoon, the group of protesters chanted as they marched to the Umphrey Bridge near McLane Stadium. They continued to chant as fans made their way to the stadium for Baylor’s first football game of the season.

““I thought that the game would be a great opportunity since there would be so many people at Baylor University today,” Terrill said.

The group ended the protest with a die-in where they laid on the floor for five minutes--a symbolic way, they said, of memorializing people killed by police brutality.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local kids clean graffiti from city ravine

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Copperas Cove officials say they are seeing more instances of graffiti in the city as a side effect of the pandemic since many leisure activities have been closed.

Our Town

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

News

Full Interview: Ken Starr on RBG's passing and the future of the SCOTUS

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT

News

Ken Starr on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon

Latest News

News

Local deputies arrest six in prostitution sting

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Local deputies arrested six Central Texas men in a six-hour prostitution sting.

News

Police: Local man found dead after report of suicide was murdered

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Police were investigating a murder Friday after officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide found a local man dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

News

Teenager shot to death early Friday at home in local neighborhood

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death early Friday in a home in a local neighborhood.

News

Local Democrats, Republicans wage billboard battle, and it’s getting noticed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
The heated race for the White House is playing out in a billboard battle in one Central Texas county that’s getting national attention.

News

Battle of the billboards in Central Texas town

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.