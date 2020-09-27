Students hold ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest at Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About 50 students gathered on Baylor University’s campus for a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement Saturday.

The organizer of the protest, freshman Rebecca Terrill, said she organized the protest in a day using social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to gather participants.

The group stood around Fountain Mall on Baylor’s campus for four hours. They held signs with various messages such as “say her name.”

Terrill said she was inspired to organize the protest because of a grand jury refusing to indict the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defense. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

“As a Christian, I believe that all lives will not matter until Black lives matter and we are going to fight until there is no oppression for Black lives,” Terrill said.

Late afternoon, the group of protesters chanted as they marched to the Umphrey Bridge near McLane Stadium. They continued to chant as fans made their way to the stadium for Baylor’s first football game of the season.

““I thought that the game would be a great opportunity since there would be so many people at Baylor University today,” Terrill said.

The group ended the protest with a die-in where they laid on the floor for five minutes--a symbolic way, they said, of memorializing people killed by police brutality.

