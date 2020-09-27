Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

Brian Robinson, co-owner of Robinson Family Farm, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves and causing temporary paralysis.

Robinson says it’s a dream come true that he’s back to his personal heaven on earth.

“It’s really been a blessing,” he said.

“I’m able to stop and watch life instead of being ahead of everything.”

When the diagnosis came last October, His wife, Helen, helped by taking care of their five children, hiring extra hands for the farm, all while Brian stayed in the hospital for more than 3 months, wondering if he’ll ever walk again.

“He felt that any minute was gonna be his last,” she said.

“It was incredibly scary for me because it was scary for him.”

Today, Brian is back on his feet continuing to make major strides, something he says wouldn’t be possible without his wife. He adds it’s thanks to her support that he sees himself as a walking miracle.

“Over this past year, she’s been my rock,” he said.

“She’s really supported me and I couldn’t have done anything without her. I’d still be in the hospital and I might not even be here.”

To Helen, her heaven on earth is the farmer who never gave up.

“There’s no other place I want to be than right beside him,” she said.

“If I give him some sort of strength and comfort, then that’s what I’m here to do.”

