88 inmates and detention officers at a Texas jail test positive for COVID-19

At least 80 inmates at the Midland County Jail have coronavirus, according to Sheriff David Criner. Eight detention officers have also tested positive.
By Scott Pickey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - At least 80 inmates at the Midland County Jail have coronavirus, according to Sheriff David Criner.  Eight detention officers have also tested positive.

CBS7 received a number of messages over the weekend about the outbreak at the jail.

City of Midland spokesperson Erin Bailey, who represents the Midland County Health Department, told us it couldn’t release those numbers after we requested them today and that we would have to get them directly from Sheriff Criner.

After multiple phone and text messages, Sheriff Criner sent a news release with the numbers after 2:00 p.m., writing that if we had more questions, we needed to email them to him and he would address them at his earliest opportunity.

The news release says Detention Officers that have tested positive are not allowed to return to work until they have quarantined for 14 days and no longer test positive for the virus.

Midland County jail employees are screened for symptoms before entering the facility and are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times. Inmates are also issued face masks.

The Midland County Jail has also established a COVID Hotline (432) 688-4798 that family members of loved ones housed in the Midland County Jail can call and stay informed of their loved one’s current health status.

