Baylor Softball Assistant retiring after 20 Years

Associate head Baylor softball coach Mark Lumley watched Thursday evening as a parade of about 200 vehicles streamed by the front of his house in a surprise show of support after he learned his cancer had returned for a fourth time.
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Longtime Baylor Softball assistant, Mark Lumley, is retiring on Wednesday.

Lumley has coached at Baylor for 20 years. He also coached with Baylor head coach Glenn Moore at LSU for two seasons at and Flowering Wells High School in Tucson, Arizona for 12 years.

Since an initial diagnosis in 2007, Lumley has now had four different bouts with cancer. He had his prostate removed in ’07, went through chemo treatments in 2015 when cancer was found in his lymph nodes and then had surgery in November 2018 for colorectal cancer.

Lumley found out that the cancer had spread to his vertebrae in March.

In April, Associate head Baylor softball coach Mark Lumley wept as a parade of about 200 vehicles streamed by the front of his house in a surprise show of support after he learned his cancer had returned.

Baylor head coach Glenn Moore has coached with Lumley for the last 22 years. He said it’s been “unbelievable how he’s fought, at times when I believe I would have thrown in the towel.”

“He was out here at times when he shouldn’t have been here, when he should have been taking care of himself,” Moore said. “I’m not saying this because he’s about to retire, I’m saying this because that’s who he is. He has always put others ahead of himself. I admire him for how he’s been driven by doing that.”

Moore said Lumley’s retirement will be very difficult.

“I’m not excited about it, but in this life, we’ve got to get tough and we’ve got to march on,” Moore said. “That’s what Mark wants and desires. He wants to be out there on the field, of course, but he loves our program. As a tribute to him and what he’s done for our program, it needs to carry on.”

