Blustery & Mild Monday Thanks To Strong Overnight Front

A strong cold front blasted through Central Texas late Sunday night bringing us cooler weather and blustery conditions to kick off the work week. Although nearly all of the rain is out of Central Texas, a few isolated showers are possible east of I-35 until 9 AM but most should stay rain free. Cloudy skies around sunrise should quickly clear and we’re expecting mostly sunny skies for most of the day. North winds will be quite blustery this morning and could gust to between 30 and 40 MPH. The winds will stay breezy for much of the day, but winds will only gust to between 20 MPH and 30 MPH during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will start in the low-to-mid 60s and despite full sunshine nearly all day long, temperatures will only be able to reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.

The cooler temperatures behind the cold front won’t last for long but they will be noticeable, especially Tuesday morning! We’ll kick off the day with morning lows ranging from 45° to 52° with the coldest temperatures coming west of Highway 281. Despite the near-record (44° in 1996) start to the day, ample sunshine should warm temperatures up close to 80° in the afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s Wednesday morning should warm into the mid 80s. High temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday but another cold front should move through Thursday night and will drop high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday. The late-week cold front won’t bring us a long lasting show of colder air because southerly winds will quickly return and highs will warm back into the mid 80s this weekend and into next week. Rain is also unlikely across the area for the next 10 days.

