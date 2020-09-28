CBP officers seize more than $3-million in meth at Texas border crossing

Laredo, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 165 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.2 million at an international port of entry in Laredo.

On Friday, September 25th, CBP officers encountered a semi truck hauling cookies shipped from Mexico.

The shipment was referred for a canine and x-ray inspection, resulting in the discovery of 105 packages containing 164.59 pounds of alleged meth discovered within the trailer.

“CBP has seen a significant uptick in attempts to smuggle methamphetamine at ports of entry,” said Acting Port Director Andrew Douglas, Laredo Port of Entry.

“CBP officers utilize inspections experience and couple that with advanced imaging technology to detect, interdict and seize illicit narcotics arriving at the port of entry.”

Officials said the meth has an estimated street value of $3,291,908.

CBP officers seized the meth and confiscated the trailer.

Special agents with Immigration and Customs enforcement are now handling the case.

