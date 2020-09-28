Central Texas sheriff indicted, booked into county jail

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) – Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, who was named in an indictment Friday charging tampering with evidence stemming from the death of a former Killeen high school football player after a chase in March 2019, was booked into his own jail Monday.

Chody, who turned himself in, was held in lieu of $10,000 bond, online records showed.

Jason Nassour, the general counsel to the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, was also indicted for tampering with evidence Friday, according to online records.

Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of Javier Ambler, the son of an Army veteran who played football at Ellison High School, showed sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on Ambler at least four times, despite multiple pleas that he couldn’t breathe following a chase that started n Williamson County after he failed to dim his headlights and ended 22 minutes later in Austin.

Ambler, who wasn’t armed and wasn’t intoxicated, became unresponsive several minutes into the arrest.

Deputies administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Ambler, according to the results of an autopsy, died of “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint.”

The state attorney general’s office declared his death a possibly justifiable homicide.

The arrest was recorded by a crew from the popular A&E Network show “Live PD” and there are questions about whether the presence of the show’s cameras impacted the outcome.

The A&E Network, which airs the show, said in a statement in June it was never asked for the footage and didn’t retain it.

Williamson County’s district attorney, Shawn Dick, and Travis County’s DA, Margaret Moore, said in June they were launching an investigation into Ambler’s death.

