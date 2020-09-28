Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff indicted, booked into county jail

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody. (File)
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody. (File)(KWTX)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) – Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody, who was named in an indictment Friday charging tampering with evidence stemming from the death of a former Killeen high school football player after a chase in March 2019, was booked into his own jail Monday.

Chody, who turned himself in, was held in lieu of $10,000 bond, online records showed.

Jason Nassour, the general counsel to the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, was also indicted for tampering with evidence Friday, according to online records.

Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of Javier Ambler, the son of an Army veteran who played football at Ellison High School, showed sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on Ambler at least four times, despite multiple pleas that he couldn’t breathe following a chase that started n Williamson County after he failed to dim his headlights and ended 22 minutes later in Austin.

Ambler, who wasn’t armed and wasn’t intoxicated, became unresponsive several minutes into the arrest.

Deputies administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

Ambler, according to the results of an autopsy, died of “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint.”

The state attorney general’s office declared his death a possibly justifiable homicide.

The arrest was recorded by a crew from the popular A&E Network show “Live PD” and there are questions about whether the presence of the show’s cameras impacted the outcome.

The A&E Network, which airs the show, said in a statement in June it was never asked for the footage and didn’t retain it.

Williamson County’s district attorney, Shawn Dick, and Travis County’s DA, Margaret Moore, said in June they were launching an investigation into Ambler’s death.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

State

Pregnant Texas teen found dead; family seeks answers from police

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A celebration of life took place this weekend to pay tribute to the life of Gracy Espinoza, the pregnant teenager found dead in a park in South Texas.

News

Alert for missing Texas woman, 76, with cognitive impairment discontinued

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By STAFF
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 76-year-old Texas woman was discontinued early Monday morning.

News

Waco firefighters respond to natural gas leak on edge of BU campus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Some Baylor-area businesses were evacuated Monday morning because of a break in a four-inch natural gas line.

Latest News

News

Man shot repeatedly at nightclub in stable condition at local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A man whom officers found with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to an early-morning nightclub shooting was in stable condition Monday at a local hospital.

State

Texas nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A local nurse is back home after a six-month-battle with COVID-19. Although doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it, she pushed through and is now happy to be reunited with her family.

News

Ascension Providence offers new lung surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Overnight robbery, burglaries keep local officers busy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STAFF
Waco Police reported overnight robberies of two separate restaurants in Waco which have tactics suspects used in similar crimes in Temple.

Our Town

Temple: Owner of popular Central Texas farm recovering from rare disorder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The owner of a beloved Central Texas farm that family’s love to visit around the holidays is finally back to doing what he loves almost a year after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

News

Family, friends, colleagues bid farewell to local deputy who died of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County Deputy Christopher Alan “Koogle” Smith died on Sept. 21 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.