Copperas Cove: Alum receives U.S. Navy award

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Joseph George, an alumnus of Copperas Cove High School, was selected as the U.S. Navy Sailor of the Quarter.

George, who graduated from CCHS in 2016, will now compete for Sailor of the Year.

He’s currently stationed in Norfolk, Virg. on the ship, the George Bush.

His mother, Camille George, is a teacher at Copperas Cove Junior High School and their father served in the U.S. Army.

Her other son, Lewis George, a 2019 CCHS graduate, is also serving in the Navy in Norfolk on the ship, the Stennis.

