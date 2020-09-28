Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - Families around the world have found ways to work around coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals. One Texas father and his teenage son are staying close through dance, as the boy receives chemotherapy.

Dance moves like Chuck Yielding’s are usually inspired by loud music, but for the Texas father, acknowledgment from his 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is all he really needs.

“We get out here and just try to communicate the best we can,” Chuck Yielding said.

Aiden is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia at a Fort Worth hospital. Because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside, and since Aiden’s mom, Lori Yielding, works at the hospital, she was the clear choice.

But his father was determined he wouldn’t be far away.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit and let him know he’s not alone. We’re with him,” Chuck Yielding said.

When he can muster enough strength, Aiden dances, too, mirroring his father’s disco moves from three stories up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. It cheers me up sometimes,” Aiden said. “It makes me feel like he is there, you know? And he’s just a funny guy.”

Lori Yielding loves to see the routine between her husband and son, saying it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together and a whole family as a unit, you find ways that you can,” she said.

