DPS trooper pulls over Cadillac on I-35 in Central Texas, finds THC, arrests four

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning traffic stop on Saturday on Interstate 35 in McLennan County led to the seizure of more than 80 boxes of vape tanks filled with THC oil, THC edibles and THC cigars as well as four arrests, authorities said Monday.

The trooper pulled a Cadillac sedan over for a traffic violation on the interstate, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Monday.

A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 alerted on the vehicle and led to the discovery of a total of about 316 grams of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The driver, Emilio Valentin, 20, of Kansas, and his passengers Juan Castellanos, 23, Michael Elias, 20, and Damian Ramirez, 18, also of Kansas, were arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

None of the four was listed on the jail’s online roster Monday evening.

