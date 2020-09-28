Advertisement

DPS trooper pulls over Cadillac on I-35 in Central Texas, finds THC, arrests four

An early-morning traffic stop over the weekend on Interstate 35 led to the seizure of more than 80 boxes of THC cartridges and four arrests. (File)
An early-morning traffic stop over the weekend on Interstate 35 led to the seizure of more than 80 boxes of THC cartridges and four arrests. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning traffic stop on Saturday on Interstate 35 in McLennan County led to the seizure of more than 80 boxes of vape tanks filled with THC oil, THC edibles and THC cigars as well as four arrests, authorities said Monday.

The trooper pulled a Cadillac sedan over for a traffic violation on the interstate, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Monday.

A Hillsboro Police Department K-9 alerted on the vehicle and led to the discovery of a total of about 316 grams of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The driver, Emilio Valentin, 20, of Kansas, and his passengers Juan Castellanos, 23, Michael Elias, 20, and Damian Ramirez, 18, also of Kansas, were arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

None of the four was listed on the jail’s online roster Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Streets closed, schools locked down, residents evacuated after shots fired in local neighborhood

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
A report of gunfire Monday afternoon in a local neighborhood led a stanodff, lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.

News

Central Texas sheriff indicted, booked into county jail

Updated: moments ago
A Central Texas sheriff indicted for tampering with evidence stemming from an investigation into the destruction of “Live PD” footage that showed the death of a former local high school football player after a chase in March 2019 is free on bond after turning himself in Monday morning.

News

Police seek help unraveling mystery of Central Texas man’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Police are asking for the public’s help in unraveling the mystery of the death of a Central Texas man whose body was found in a creek bed near a college campus.

News

Family, friends, colleagues bid farewell to local deputy who died of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County Deputy Christopher Alan “Koogle” Smith died on Sept. 21 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.

Latest News

News

Young cancer survivor raises money for children battling the disease

Updated: 49 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Region 12 sheds light on how pandemic is affecting local teachers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Our Town

Killeen: KISD to serve free breakfasts, lunches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Killeen ISD will serve free breakfasts and lunches to all students on all campuses beginning Oct. 5 through Dec. 18.

State

CBP officers seize more than $3-million in meth at Texas border crossing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 165 pounds methamphetamine valued at $3.2 million at an international port of entry in Laredo.

Our Town

Waco: Phone store robbed, suspect arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police made an arrest Monday after a Waco phone store was robbed at gunpoint and say the suspect may be linked to robberies last week at two other phone stores, as well.