Ebner Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Trestan Ebner
Trestan Ebner(AP Images)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Trestan Ebner was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Ebner finished with 272 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Baylor’s 47-14 win over Kansas on Saturday. Two of his touchdowns kickoff return with one going for 100 yards and the other for 83 yards.

Ebner is the first player in the 25-year history of the Big 12 to score three different types of touchdowns in a game. Ebner is also the only FBS player in the last 25 seasons (since 1996) to score a rushing TD, a receiving TD and multiple return touchdowns in a game.

His 272 all-purpose yards were the third-most in program history, as he became the first player in BU history with two return touchdowns in the same game.

This is the first weekly honor in Ebner’s career. The Henderson, Texas native was also named to the Hornung Award Honor Roll which highlights the most versatile players in college football.

