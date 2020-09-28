Family, friends, colleagues bid farewell to local deputy who died of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Family friends and colleagues bid farewell Monday to McLennan County sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Alan “Koogle” Smith who died on Sept. 21 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.
Smith was 5.
Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, joined the sheriff’s office two years ago and was assigned to guard the county tax office at the time of his death.
A service was held at 10 a.m. Monday at First Woodway Baptist Church.
Burial followed at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
He’s survived by his wife and daughter.
The 100 Club Heart of Texas is accepting donations for his family.
Contributions may be made online.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.