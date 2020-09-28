Family, friends, colleagues bid farewell to local deputy who died of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Family friends and colleagues bid farewell Monday to McLennan County sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Alan “Koogle” Smith who died on Sept. 21 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, joined the sheriff’s office two years ago and was assigned to guard the county tax office at the time of his death.

LIVE: Funeral Procession for Deputy Christopher "Koogle" Smith LIVE: Funeral Procession for Deputy Christopher "Koogle" Smith. The McLennan County deputy died after contracting COVID19 Posted by KWTX News 10 on Monday, September 28, 2020

A service was held at 10 a.m. Monday at First Woodway Baptist Church.

Burial followed at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.

He’s survived by his wife and daughter.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is accepting donations for his family.

Contributions may be made online.

