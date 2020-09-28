Five Central Texas counties face order to roll back reopenings

(KWTX) – McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties are facing a state order to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Trauma Service Area to which they’re assigned rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

“As a result, as of September 27, 2020, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area M are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels, except in any county that separately qualifies for the greater occupancy levels because it has minimal cases of COVID-19 under the Department of State Health Services attestation process,” Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a letter to the counties' judges.

An executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 allowed businesses and restaurants to expand operating capacity to 75% provided they are in Trauma Service Areas where the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

Elective surgeries would also have to be discontinued under the provisions of the Sept. 17 order.

Bosque County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that it has contacted the Texas Department of State Health Services “because the numbers in Bosque county are much lower” than other counties in the Trauma Service Area.

Two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Bosque County.

According to the latest state data, 63 of the 411 patient hospitalized in the five-county Trauma Service Area are COVID-19 patients.

The number represents 15.3% of hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area that includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, represent about 4.5% of total hospitalizations.

(Megan Vanselow and Rissa Shaw contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.