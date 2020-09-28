Advertisement

Five Central Texas counties face order to roll back reopenings

Five Central Texas counties are facing a state order to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations. (File)
Five Central Texas counties are facing a state order to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations. (File)(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) – McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties are facing a state order to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Trauma Service Area to which they’re assigned rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

“As a result, as of September 27, 2020, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area M are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels, except in any county that separately qualifies for the greater occupancy levels because it has minimal cases of COVID-19 under the Department of State Health Services attestation process,” Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a letter to the counties' judges.

An executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 allowed businesses and restaurants to expand operating capacity to 75% provided they are in Trauma Service Areas where the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 15% or less for seven consecutive days.

Elective surgeries would also have to be discontinued under the provisions of the Sept. 17 order.

Bosque County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that it has contacted the Texas Department of State Health Services “because the numbers in Bosque county are much lower” than other counties in the Trauma Service Area.

Two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Bosque County.

According to the latest state data, 63 of the 411 patient hospitalized in the five-county Trauma Service Area are COVID-19 patients.

The number represents 15.3% of hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Trauma Service Area that includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, represent about 4.5% of total hospitalizations.

(Megan Vanselow and Rissa Shaw contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A local nurse is back home after a six-month-battle with COVID-19. Although doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it, she pushed through and is now happy to be reunited with her family.

Health

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Health

More than a thousand students set head back to campus in one local district next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
More than 1,000 students who started the new school year learning remotely will return to classrooms next week in one area district.

Health

Eight more deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Eight more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Friday in Central Texas as the total number of cases confirmed in the state rose to nearly 730,000 and nationally to more than 7 million.

Latest News

Health

Benadryl Challenge: FDA warns public about overconsuming allergy medicine

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By Travis Leder
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about serious side effects when overconsuming diphenhydramine because of the popularity of the “Benadryl Challenge” social media trend.

Health

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

Health

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

Health

Area nursing homes, long term care facilities reopen to visitors

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall and Drake Lawson
The months-long prohibition of visitors at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Central Texas and around the state was lifted Thursday.

Health

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increase to more than 20,000

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the virus first appeared in the region rose to more than 20,000 Thursday.

Health

Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A Chinese pharmaceutical company says its coronavirus vaccine candidate will be ready for the world by early next year.