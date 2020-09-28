Killeen: KISD to serve free breakfasts, lunches

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD will serve free breakfasts and lunches to all students on all campuses on scheduled school days not including holidays or weekends beginning Oct. 5 through Dec. 18, funded through U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers as part of the Coronavirus Relief Act.

Students may go through cafeteria lines to receive free meals and virtual learners may continue to pick up meals without any documentation provided children are present.

If the USDA discontinues the waiver before Dec. 18, the district will notify parents.

Normal meal prices resume at the start of the spring term in January.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.