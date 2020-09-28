Killeen: Police release surveillance photo of car theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police Monday released a surveillance image of a car theft suspect who ran after crashing the stolen vehicle.

The Pontiac Vibe was stolen just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 from outside a store where the owner left it running.

Officers found the vehicle a few hours after it crashed on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.

The thief, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red jogging style pants and white shoes, ran before police arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

