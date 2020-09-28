Advertisement

Local fire department engine struck by 18-wheeler in 2019 is back in service

The engine, which was struck by an 18-wheeler on Oct. 29, 2019 (left) is back in service (right).
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A Belton Fire Department engine that an 18-wheeler struck at the scene of an early-morning accident on in 2019 on Interstate 35 is back in service.

“We’re so happy to have such an important vehicle back in our fleet,” The department said in a Facebook post.

The 18-wheeler was evidently traveling at a speed of around 60 mph when it hit the fire truck on the rear passenger side at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2019 near the U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 overpass on the southbound interstate.

The force of the collision moved the truck over two lanes.

Three firefighters were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of minor injuries.

The fire truck received significant damage and was towed from the scene.

