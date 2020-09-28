Advertisement

Local firefighters battle early-morning blaze fanned by heavy winds

Crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the fire in the 600 block of Fairway Road.
Crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the fire in the 600 block of Fairway Road.(Woodway Public Safety Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) – Woodway firefighters battled not only the flames, but also high winds after responding to an early-morning house fire Monday.

Crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the fire in the 600 block of Fairway Road.

Flames were coming from the roof of the home when the first firefighters arrived.

The crews were able to contain the fire to one side of the house, which sustained heavy structural, smoke and water damage.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

