Police seek help unraveling mystery of Central Texas man’s death

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) – Cedar Park police are asking for the public’s help in unraveling the mystery of the death of a man whose body was found in a creek bed near a college campus.

Arthur Fleming of Cedar Park was reported missing in May 2019.

He was last seen as he boarded a Capital Metro Train on May 28, 2019 at the Leander Station, police said, and his last known location was the next morning at a hotel near the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and Gessner Drive.

His body was found in a creek bed on July 2, 2019 near the Austin Community College Highland Campus.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Daniel Kitchens by email or by phone at (512) 260-4636.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.