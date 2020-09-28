Advertisement

Pregnant Texas teen found dead; family seeks answers from police

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Laredo, Texas (KWTX) - A celebration of life took place this weekend to pay tribute to the life of Gracy Espinoza, the pregnant teenager found dead in a park in South Texas.

Espinoza, 19, was found the morning of September 10, unresponsive, laying next to the fence of the Albert Ochoa Park in Laredo.

On Sunday, the teenager’s family dressed in white and wore shirts with the phrases “Justice for Gracy” and the hashtag “Gracy’s Life Matters."

Mayra Rivera walked with her fists up demanding justice for her daughter outside the Laredo Police Department.

Rivera said she does not want her daughter’s death does not go unpunished.

Gracy’s mother says they will be holding other vigils until there is justice found in her daughter’s case.

No arrests have been made, but the police department said investigators have several persons of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.

