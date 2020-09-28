Seahawks topple Cowboys 38-31

SEATTLE (AP) - DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting an NFL record for most TD passes in the first three games of a season with 14.

Wilson became the first QB to have at least four TD passes in each of the first three games. Dallas QB Dak Prescott finished 37 of 57 for 472 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

