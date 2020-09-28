Advertisement

Streets closed, schools locked down, residents evacuated after shots fired in local neighborhood

A report of gunfire Monday afternoon in a local neighborhood led to lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.
A report of gunfire Monday afternoon in a local neighborhood led to lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A report of gunfire at around 2:45 p.m. Monday in a Killeen neighborhood led to a standoff, lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.

The standoff ended at around 5 p.m. when the suspect surrendered.

A second person left the residence earlier, police said.

Haynes Elementary School and Smith Middle School were locked down because of the incident.

The lockdowns were lifted at around 5 p.m.

“Buses will run later than normal, and other routes may be impacted. We have continued to communicate with parents during this time,” the district said.

Traditions Lane at Founders Trail, Inspiration Drive at Founders Trail, Traditions Lane at Gary Purser Boulevard, and Inspiration Drive at Gary Purser were closed to traffic.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Killeen: KISD to serve free breakfasts, lunches

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Killeen ISD will serve free breakfasts and lunches to all students on all campuses beginning Oct. 5 through Dec. 18.

State

CBP officers seize more than $3-million in meth at Texas border crossing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Katy Mendez
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 165 pounds methamphetamine valued at $3.2 million at an international port of entry in Laredo.

Health

Five Central Texas counties face order to roll back reopenings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties are facing a state order to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

Our Town

Waco: Phone store robbed, suspect arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police made an arrest Monday after a Waco phone store was robbed at gunpoint and say the suspect may be linked to robberies last week at two other phone stores, as well.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Young cancer survivor serves up snow cones, raises more than $400 for children’s cancer treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A young Central Texas cancer survivor served up snow cones over the weekend and raised more than $400 for St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., the leading hospital in the world for treating children with cancer.

State

88 inmates and detention officers at a Texas jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Pickey
At least 80 inmates at the Midland County Jail have coronavirus, according to Sheriff David Criner. Eight detention officers have also tested positive.

Our Town

Groesbeck: Four boys cited in theft of political yard signs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four boys have been cited in the theft of political yard signs in Groesbeck.

News

Police seek help unraveling mystery of Central Texas man’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are asking for the public’s help in unraveling the mystery of the death of a Central Texas man whose body was found in a creek bed near a college campus.

State

Border Patrol agents take hundreds of undocumented immigrants into custody in South Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over 200 people are found by Border Patrol during several smuggling attempts last week.

Our Town

Waco: Pandemic puts pressure on teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Teachers are dealing with challenges unlike any they’ve seen before, Waco’s Regional 12 Education Service Center says.