Streets closed, schools locked down, residents evacuated after shots fired in local neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A report of gunfire at around 2:45 p.m. Monday in a Killeen neighborhood led to a standoff, lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.

The standoff ended at around 5 p.m. when the suspect surrendered.

A second person left the residence earlier, police said.

Haynes Elementary School and Smith Middle School were locked down because of the incident.

The lockdowns were lifted at around 5 p.m.

“Buses will run later than normal, and other routes may be impacted. We have continued to communicate with parents during this time,” the district said.

Traditions Lane at Founders Trail, Inspiration Drive at Founders Trail, Traditions Lane at Gary Purser Boulevard, and Inspiration Drive at Gary Purser were closed to traffic.

