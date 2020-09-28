Advertisement

Temple: Community lights up blue in support of police

The Windmill Farms community in Temple shines blue for police Sunday night.
The Windmill Farms community in Temple shines blue for police Sunday night.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a shining show of support for law enforcement in Central Texas Sunday night.

The Windmill Farms community in Temple went blue at 8 p.m. as a way to say ‘thank you’ to Temple PD, Belton PD, The Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Dept. of Public Safety Troopers serving the area.

Organizers said they put up blue lights throughout the community and offered refreshments for officers to show their appreciation to them during these difficult times for police.

