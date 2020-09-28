Advertisement

Texas nurse recovers after six-month battle with COVID-19

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) -A local nurse is back home after a six-month-battle with COVID-19. Although doctors predicted she wouldn’t make it, she pushed through and is now happy to be reunited with her family.

It was a day doctors didn’t think would ever come, Margarita Sagaral was released from the hospital after half a year battle with the coronavirus.

Sagaral says, “Oh my God, my heart is full and I’m just very grateful. I’m thankful.”

Sagaral was admitted into the Laredo Medical Center on April 5th and later transferred to the Laredo Specialty hospital.

That was after she went to the emergency room twice when she first experienced symptoms of the virus. Doctors told her to go home and quarantine but her symptoms got worse with high fevers and shortness of breath.

Months passed by, and hopes of recovery were slim.

Her husband, Tito Sagaral says, “The doctor removed all of the attachments from her body and said she will be done in 30 minutes. Sorry Mr. Sagaral, we did everything we could for her.”

All the vital signs pointed to the same outcome more than 200,000 people in the U.S. have had after their fight with COVID-19.

Sagaral’s husband called family members so they could say their last goodbyes but he continued to pray.

Tito Sagaral says, “Jesus Christ, you are my lord, you mear Marjie, I kept on saying that.”

This was mid-June but something took a turn for the better.

The Sagarals call it a miracle from God.

Sagaral is a registered nurse at LMC, so she’s used to helping others. For six months, she saw the other side. But as of September 23, she begins her journey to recovery.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

