Tuesday is a Great Day for Dressing in Layers!

Chilly Morning with a Warm Afternoon
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A clear sky, light winds, and dry air in place will get us down into the upper 40s and low 50s for tomorrow morning. That’s a little chilly! Tomorrow will be a good day for layers since we have the chilly start to the day, but we do expect some warmer weather tomorrow afternoon. That same dry air that gets us chilly tonight will also heat up quickly and we expect abundant sunshine tomorrow. For Tuesday, highs will be a few degrees warmer than the start of the week, as we get around 80° for the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy, out of the SW, about 5-15mph.

Wednesday we shouldn’t see much in the way of wind it’ll be even warmer in the upper 80s. Upper 80s stick around for Thursday too before our next cold front that brings fall-feeling temperatures back just in time for Friday! Even with a few cold fronts pushing through, we don’t expect rain this week.

Over the weekend, things will warm back up into the 80s. Hope you can enjoy the quiet and nice weather this week!

