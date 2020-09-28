Waco firefighters respond to natural gas leak on edge of BU campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Baylor-area businesses were evacuated Monday morning because of a break in a four-inch natural gas line at 1111 South 8th St.

At Atmos crew was on scene making repairs late Monday morning.

The break occurred near the Pizza Hut at South 8th and the northbound I-35 access road.

The Pizza Hut and nearby businesses including the Common Grounds coffee shop were being evacuated as a precaution.

South 8th Street was closed from the access road to the MP Daniel Esplanade on the university campus.

Further details weren’t immediately available

