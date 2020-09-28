Waco: Phone store robbed, suspect arrested
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police made an arrest Monday after a Waco phone store was robbed at gunpoint and say the suspect may be linked to robberies last week at two other phone stores, as well.
Officers responded to a report of the robbery at around 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Metro by T-Mobile store at 1619 North Valley Mills Dr.
The robber fled before officers arrived, but a suspect matching the description provided by employees was found in the area.
No one was injured.
Further details weren’t immediately released.
