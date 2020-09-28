Advertisement

Wall Street claws back some of its losses from September

Wall Street rallied Monday as the stock market clawed back some of its sharp losses from September. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street rallied Monday as the stock market clawed back some of its sharp losses from September.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, following up on its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. It’s still down 4.2% for the month.

Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher.

Big Tech stocks, which have been getting the most criticism for getting too expensive following their strong pandemic run, did most of the heaviest lifting.

Energy stocks made broad gains after Devon Energy and WPX Energy agreed to combine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

