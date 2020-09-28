Young cancer survivor serves up snow cones, raises more than $400 for children’s cancer treatment

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl from Central Texas who beat cancer is serving up snow cones to help raise money and awareness for other children fighting the battle she knows all too well during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

McKenzie Covert, 8, and an elementary school student in the Midway ISD, set up shop in the front yard of her Woodway home over the weekend offering the cold treats for free, but asking for donations for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., the leading hospital in the world for treating kids with cancer.

McKenzie said she wanted to hold the two-day sale in order to help families just like hers.

“Because I had cancer and I wanted to help families that have kids that have cancer,” she said.

McKenzie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in September 2015, just shy of her 4th birthday.

She’s in remission now, but not without a long, hard fight.

McKenzie underwent 2 ½ years of intense treatment which included IV chemo, spinal chemo, oral chemo, steroids, intravenous immune globulin treatments and many hospital stays.

As a result she lost her long brunette hair, which has since grown back.

In January 2018 just after completing treatment, she was diagnosed with flu and viral meningitis.

She overcame that and the next month she officially “rang the bell,” signifying the end of treatment.

While McKenzie has done well in remission she’s never stopped working for those kids and families not as fortunate.

McKenzie has helped raise funds for the local American Cancer Society.

This past March she garnered attention for writing a touching letter to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, thanking him for issuing a city-wide shelter in place following an effort nationwide to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The snow cones McKenzie sold this weekend raised $446.

“We are blown away with the generosity,” McKenzie’s mom, Tiffany said.

And the snow cones actually raised even more money for research than that.

McKenzie’s mom and dad purchased the Bahama Bucks package, which they used to make the treats at an online local annual fundraiser for St. Jude.

