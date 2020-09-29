A local restaurant offering free meal to Veterans

Advertisement

Local restaurant giving free lunch to Veterans(Mgn Online)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bubba’s 33 is providing a free lunch or raincheck voucher on Veteran’s Day to active, retired or former U.S. Military at all locations, including the one in Waco.

This free lunch will be available Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The restaurant will distribute vouchers good through June 30, 2021 or those not able to attend. The vouchers can be picked up in Bubba’s 33 parking lot tent.

Veterans can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or 12-inch pepperoni pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

