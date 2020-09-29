Advertisement

Abnormally Cold Morning Leads To A Comfortably Warm Afternoon

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The early week cold front has brought Central Texas some of the coldest morning temperatures we’ve seen since the beginning of May and you’ll probably want at least a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. Morning temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s but thanks to clear skies overhead all day long, temperatures warm quickly. We’ll see midday temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s before afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll be back below average tomorrow morning in the low-to-mid 50s, but the return of southwesterly winds will boost Wednesday’s highs into the upper 80s.

Mid-to-upper 80s are back in the forecast for the afternoon Thursday too but a weak cold front is set to clip our area late in the day. Although nearly all of the cold weather associated with this front will miss us to the northeast, the front will be enough to drop temperatures into the upper 70s Friday afternoon. The drop in temperatures is expected to be relatively short lived as we’ll warm back into the low 80s Saturday. We would likely warm into the mid 80s Sunday, but a morning cold front Sunday should stymie the warming trend. Highs Sunday should reach the low-to-mid 80s with a low chance of rain with Sunday’s front east of I-35. Temperatures likely drop into the upper 70s to start next week but we’ll quickly rebound into the mid 80s for the large majority of next week. Outside of the low rain chances Sunday, we’re expecting to stay stuck in this dry weather pattern with next to rain in the forecast over the next 10 to 14 days.

