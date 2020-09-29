Cool Night but Even Warmer for Wednesday

How chilly was it this morning? Well to put it in perspective, we tied a record low! One that has held on for 111 years! Officially we bottomed out at 45° (the record is 45° & the last time we hit that on this day was in 1909).

We won’t be breaking or matching any record lows tonight, but it will be cool with lows in the low 50s. That’s because we still have very dry air in place that will cool off quickly. Think more desert-style air with cold nights and sunny/ hot days. Tomorrow warmer weather takes over as we return to the upper 80s. We do have another cold front that’ll be moving in throughout the day on Thursday and that will give us another snap of cooler weather for Friday.

The front we are expecting won’t be a strong one... it’s not going to bring overly cold air & it’s not going to bring us anything in the way of rain. All it’s going to do for us is give us another dose of dry air (keeps humidity down so that’s nice!) and one day with highs in the 70s. That day is Friday! We will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The drop in temperatures is expected to be relatively short lived as we get back into the low and mid 80s over the weekend. Do we see a third front over the weekend? Some models say yes and others stop it just to our north. We will be tracking to see what happens, but either way we don’t expect to see rain if that third front can make it through. It would help to cool us off for the start of next week, so let’s hope it gets here! Since models aren’t fully agreeing at this time, we’ll keep things warmer on the 10 day forecast.

