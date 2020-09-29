Advertisement

Cool Night but Even Warmer for Wednesday

Low 50s Overnight, Upper 80s for Wednesday
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

How chilly was it this morning? Well to put it in perspective, we tied a record low! One that has held on for 111 years! Officially we bottomed out at 45° (the record is 45° & the last time we hit that on this day was in 1909).

We won’t be breaking or matching any record lows tonight, but it will be cool with lows in the low 50s. That’s because we still have very dry air in place that will cool off quickly. Think more desert-style air with cold nights and sunny/ hot days. Tomorrow warmer weather takes over as we return to the upper 80s. We do have another cold front that’ll be moving in throughout the day on Thursday and that will give us another snap of cooler weather for Friday.

The front we are expecting won’t be a strong one... it’s not going to bring overly cold air & it’s not going to bring us anything in the way of rain. All it’s going to do for us is give us another dose of dry air (keeps humidity down so that’s nice!) and one day with highs in the 70s. That day is Friday! We will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The drop in temperatures is expected to be relatively short lived as we get back into the low and mid 80s over the weekend. Do we see a third front over the weekend? Some models say yes and others stop it just to our north. We will be tracking to see what happens, but either way we don’t expect to see rain if that third front can make it through. It would help to cool us off for the start of next week, so let’s hope it gets here! Since models aren’t fully agreeing at this time, we’ll keep things warmer on the 10 day forecast.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists say they’ve discovered a network of salty ponds beneath the South Pole on Mars.

Weather

Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If hot and dry conditions persist, federal water managers warn that it’s possible Albuquerque could see its stretch of the Rio Grande go dry this fall.

Weather

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

7 Day Forecast

Below Normal Lows But Above Normal Highs Tomorrow & Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

National

3 killed in Northern California wildfire; thousands flee

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched region, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes in the dark of night.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday is a Great Day for Dressing in Layers!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Weather

Harvest moon rises this week, blue moon on Halloween

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
A harvest moon rises Thursday, followed by a rare blue moon on Halloween.

7 Day Forecast

Mild Monday Leads To A Chilly Night!

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

A Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect Tonight as The Front Moves In

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update