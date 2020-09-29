Advertisement

Dashcam video: Man fires through own windshield at car in front of him

‘I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot’
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A dashcam video shows a driver on a highway near Orlando firing at another car through his own windshield.

The intense moment was posted on YouTube by driver Marco Mazzetta, who said he was trying to defend himself because he believes he or the passenger in his car were in danger of being shot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it shows how dangerous it can be to argue with other drivers on the highway.

“You don’t know the mindset of the other driver that you may accidentally get involved with some type of situation,” said Kim Montes with FHP. “A lot of people carry weapons in their cars, and this could have really escalated to somebody getting shot, somebody getting killed.”

The in-car video shows another car driving aggressively

At one point, it gets extremely close to Mazzetta’s truck.

He said he tapped the brakes and the other car bumped him from behind. It then sped around him.

Later, the other driver slowed down, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, Mazzetta said.

That’s when Mazzetta said he took out his own gun and fired because he feared the other man was going to shoot him.

“I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot,” Mazzetta said via text.

“I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing and aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction.”

Mazzetta said he reported the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

