Local sheriff’s law enforcement license suspended after indictment, sources say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local sheriff’s license to enforce the law has been stripped by the state after being named in a five-count indictment last week, according to sources close with the investigation.

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was indicted Sept. 21 by a grand jury on one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault on a public servant, and two counts of official oppression in connection with an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

According to multiple sources and at least one other publication, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement stripped Scaman of his law enforcement license Monday after learning the severity of the charges.

KWTX had been in contact with TCOLE last week; an agency representative said had they’d received documents in connection to Scaman’s case and those documents were currently under review.

Scaman bonded-out of the Bell County Jail the night of his arrest.

Since then, the sheriff has reportedly been going to work and was spotted campaigning at the Falls County Republican Party’s Fish Fry on Saturday.

Despite his bond conditions, which state he can’t be within 500 ft. of the workplace of alleged victims in the case, Scaman has been going into work, even though at least one alleged victim works for him there, in the same facility, as a sergeant at the jail.

Sources say an FCSO administrator called alleged victims last week and told them they must call the sheriff’s office ahead of time to see if Scaman was on-site before going to work.

“I have extreme concerns for the safety and well-being of any victims who may still be employed with the department and anyone that the Sheriff may have supervisory authority over," said Julian Frachtman, a lawyer representing multiple victims--both current and former employees of Scaman--in the case. “The commonality between them, sadly, is that to some degree or another, they have all experienced some type of sexual harassment, gender based discrimination, and retaliation.”

The Houston-based attorney’s firm focuses on labor and employment law.

“All these women are fighting for the same thing: justice, stability in their careers," said Frachtman. “Some of these officers have spent years of their lives towards serving the public, and they stand to have any kind of professional advancement or culmination of their career put down.”

Frachtman describes Scaman as a man who bends the rules to his own whim.

“We have department heads who are essentially drunk on their power," said Frachtman. "They have little to no effective oversight, and they have begun to act outside of the bounds of the very laws they’re sworn to uphold.”

KWTX has repeatedly attempted to reach Scaman for comment.

Attempts were made to contact his attorney, Hoagie Karels, Monday night, however, there was no immediate response.

