Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Freshman Madi Potts (left) and sophomore Krissa Scott before their first day back on campus Monday.
Freshman Madi Potts (left) and sophomore Krissa Scott before their first day back on campus Monday.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lifelong best friends, both with Down syndrome, are back in the classroom at Midway High School for the first time since March and they’re delighted to be there.

Freshman Madi Potts and sophomore Krissa Scott, who are considered high risk because of their conditions, spent the first six weeks of the fall term learning remotely from their homes while their parents waited to see how the virus would play out on campus.

Because the numbers have been low, both were allowed to return to class.

When asked if they were glad to be back at school, the girls responded without missing a beat.

“Always,” Krissa immediately answered.

“Yes!” Madi added as the girls embraced just before going into class Tuesday morning.

Madi and Krissa agreed on the best part of returning to face-to-face instruction.

“Getting to see my friends,” Madi said.

“It was good because the best part was seeing my best friends and my cousins,” Krissa added.

Madi’s mom, Julie, said her daughter has missed the interactions at school and all the things about in-person learning she couldn’t provide at home.

Midway allows students to switch from virtual to face-to-face or vice versa at the end of every six-week grading period.

Julie, said she felt good about sending her daughter back.

“I wanted to wait and see how and if COVID was going to play a big factor at the school,” Julie said.

“I’m happy to have heard there have been cases reported at the high school but not in the numbers that scare me enough to keep her home the second six weeks.”

Madi celebrated the end of her first day of school by getting some chocolate ice cream with M&M toppings.

Both girls say they hope the numbers stay low so they can continue learning face-to-face as they also continue their lifelong tradition of going to school, together.

