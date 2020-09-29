Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Gage Mynar, 20, a 2018 Midway High School graduate, was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mynar, an aviation structural mechanic in the Navy who currently serves in Washington, D.C. in the Navy Ceremonial Guard, was one of just eight military members, and one of only two sailors, chosen to carry the casket last Friday into the U.S. Capitol where Ginsburg became the first woman and first Jewish person in history to lie in state.

The memorial service was carried live around the world and one viewer moved to tears from 1,400 miles away was Gage’s mother, Kelly Owen, who watched her son fulfill his military duties in front of millions.

"It was the first time I’ve ever been able to witness him do a service like that so it was overwhelming,' Kelly said.

“We are very, very proud of him. His entire family is proud of him.”

Kelly says her son is always prepared and has a lot of experience with ceremonies as he’s been a full honors casket bearer almost daily for the last two years at Arlington National Cemetery.

She said her son has helped honor many officers, but never has she been able to watch him in action until this past week.

Mynar joined the Navy just after graduation from Midway and finished boot camp the following November.

He signed up as an aviation structural mechanic and was offered the chance to become one of just 200 members of the ceremonial group.

Mynar spent all four years of high school in the Junior ROTC program as a sergeant cadet at Midway.

Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18 of complications from pancreatic cancer, was laid to rest Tuesday in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

