Mariah Carey promises to find lost alternative album

(AP) - Mariah Carey tweets she’s on a quest to find the alternative album she says she made at the same time as her 1995 album “Daydream.”

Carey sent fans in a tizzy when she revealed she worked on the album with her friend Clarissa’s band, Chick.

Carey tweets she will not stop until she finds the album.

Carey makes the revelation in her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” out today.

Carey is putting out an album called “The Rarities,” consisting of previously unreleased songs and B-sides from the past 30 years.

