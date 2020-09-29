Advertisement

Mariah Carey promises to find lost alternative album

Mariah Carey tweets she’s on a quest to find the alternative album she says she made at the same time as her 1995 album “Daydream.”
Mariah Carey tweets she’s on a quest to find the alternative album she says she made at the same time as her 1995 album “Daydream.”(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Mariah Carey tweets she’s on a quest to find the alternative album she says she made at the same time as her 1995 album “Daydream.”

Carey sent fans in a tizzy when she revealed she worked on the album with her friend Clarissa’s band, Chick.

Carey tweets she will not stop until she finds the album.

Carey makes the revelation in her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” out today.

Carey is putting out an album called “The Rarities,” consisting of previously unreleased songs and B-sides from the past 30 years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school graduate serves as casket bearer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A recent Central Texas high school graduate who now serves in the U.S. Navy was among the casket bearers for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tell Me Something Good

Lifelong best friends bonded by Down syndrome return to local classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
Two lifelong best friends, both with, Down syndrome, are back in the classroom and catching up with classmates after starting the new school year online at home.

Entertainment

Billboard Awards: Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Malone to perform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and leading nominee Post Malone will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Entertainment

Reggaeton redemption: Balvin, Bunny top Latin Grammy nods

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were dismissed in the show’s top categories.

Latest News

News

Central Texas sheriff has 20 days to contest license suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas sheriff named in a five-count indictment charging sexual assault, assault on a public servant and official suppression has 20 days to seek a hearing after his law enforcement license was suspended.

State

Texas charter bus crash leaves 1 dead, several more injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailie Myers
One person is dead and several others are injured after a charter bus crash Tuesday morning in Texas.

Our Town

Waco: Election volunteers still needed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The elections are expected to look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still a need for Election Day workers and volunteers.

News

Stolen checks ‘washed’ and then cashed in Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have released a surveillance image of a woman wanted in a case involving stolen checks that have been “washed” and then cashed in Central Texas.

State

Texas police looking for man wanted in sexual assault of child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is looking for fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

Entertainment

Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.