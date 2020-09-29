Marlin: Middle school remains virtual only after high number of COVID-19 cases

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - After 10 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week at Marlin Middle School, the district is keeping the campus closed until Oct. 5.

The district temporarily halted in-person instruction at both the middle school and high school for three days last week after 13 cases were confirmed between the two schools.

In-person instruction resumed Monday at the high school, but after four more cases were confirmed at the middle school, the return to campus was put on hold until next Monday.

“It’s something that no one is ready for,” Marlin Middle School Principal Demeka Simmons said Monday.

“However, I am so proud of the way crossed those milestones and are much better off than others would be,” she says.

Simmons says the middle school’s transition has gone smoothly from face-to-face to online learning despite the quick turnaround.

A lot of that she credits to the technology that was given to students weeks ago.

“We started putting plans in motion since the start of the pandemic,” Marlin ISD Technology Director Adam LeJeune said.

“It was a response plan to COVID,” he said.

“We wanted to get technology out there to our families and establish ourselves as a one-to-one district.”

“It gives students access to a device that lets them do real world work,” he said.

Simmons agrees and says while in-person instruction would be their first option, she’s proud of what they’re doing given the circumstances.

“It’s our intention to get all the students 100 % back into the classroom,” she says.

“But right now, that is not an opportunity we have so we are seizing this chance to help our students at home.”

