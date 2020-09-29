Advertisement

Marlin: Middle school remains virtual only after high number of COVID-19 cases

By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - After 10 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed last week at Marlin Middle School, the district is keeping the campus closed until Oct. 5.

The district temporarily halted in-person instruction at both the middle school and high school for three days last week after 13 cases were confirmed between the two schools.

In-person instruction resumed Monday at the high school, but after four more cases were confirmed at the middle school, the return to campus was put on hold until next Monday.

“It’s something that no one is ready for,” Marlin Middle School Principal Demeka Simmons said Monday.

“However, I am so proud of the way crossed those milestones and are much better off than others would be,” she says.

Simmons says the middle school’s transition has gone smoothly from face-to-face to online learning despite the quick turnaround.

A lot of that she credits to the technology that was given to students weeks ago.

“We started putting plans in motion since the start of the pandemic,” Marlin ISD Technology Director Adam LeJeune said.

“It was a response plan to COVID,” he said.

“We wanted to get technology out there to our families and establish ourselves as a one-to-one district.”

“It gives students access to a device that lets them do real world work,” he said.

Simmons agrees and says while in-person instruction would be their first option, she’s proud of what they’re doing given the circumstances.

“It’s our intention to get all the students 100 % back into the classroom,” she says.

“But right now, that is not an opportunity we have so we are seizing this chance to help our students at home.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unknown number of people trapped after crash

Updated: moments ago
An unknown number of people are trapped following a motor vehicle accident. This happened at North 11th Street and Washington avenue in Waco, according to the Waco Fire Department.

News

Marlin Middle School unable to resume in-person learning

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Central Texas counties forced to rollback capacity at restaurants

Updated: 54 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Return to Learn: Full interview with Salado ISD superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Return to Learn: Full interview with Academy ISD superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Streets closed, schools locked down, residents evacuated after shots fired in local neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A report of gunfire Monday afternoon in a local neighborhood led a stanodff, lockdowns at two schools, the closure of several streets and the evacuation of nearby residents, police said.

News

Central Texas sheriff indicted, booked into county jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Central Texas sheriff indicted for tampering with evidence stemming from an investigation into the destruction of “Live PD” footage that showed the death of a former local high school football player after a chase in March 2019 is free on bond after turning himself in Monday morning.

News

Police seek help unraveling mystery of Central Texas man’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are asking for the public’s help in unraveling the mystery of the death of a Central Texas man whose body was found in a creek bed near a college campus.

News

Family, friends, colleagues bid farewell to local deputy who died of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County Deputy Christopher Alan “Koogle” Smith died on Sept. 21 after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

Health

5 Central Texas counties told to roll back reopenings as area case count rises to nearly 20,500

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Five Central Texas counties have been ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations and the regional case count rose to close to 20,500.