McLennan County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, a 95-year-old man, a 49-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman.

The county’s death toll now stands at 111.

The county also reported 61 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 8,122.

Of the total. 437 cases were active Tuesday and 7,574 patients have recovered.

Forty five patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 13 on ventilators.

