McLennan County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb

McLennan County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday.
McLennan County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday.(MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County health officials reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, a 95-year-old man, a 49-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman.

The county’s death toll now stands at 111.

The county also reported 61 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 8,122.

Of the total. 437 cases were active Tuesday and 7,574 patients have recovered.

Forty five patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 13 on ventilators.

