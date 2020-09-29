Advertisement

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Bryant died in January
A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.
A Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant mural in Brooklyn, New York.(Source: AP/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/25/20)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The bill signed Monday makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Reports surfaced after the January crash that graphic photos of the victims were being shared by eight deputies.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.

