Patrick Mahomes, fiancée expecting first child
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has announced that he and fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting their first child.
Mahomes made the announcement on his Instagram page. Brittany and Patrick announced their engagement early in September after Mahomes received his super bowl ring.
The couple have been dating since High School.
